So many beautiful blues! Check out the vibrant colours in our audience photo gallery

On Feb. 23, Jason Edwards and a group of friends headed out to do some ice climbing. Jason wrote: "8 guys with more Gore-Tex and Puffies than most outdoor stores boarded the MV Legionaire for Bell Island in search of frozen waterfalls, and boy did we ever find them." (Submitted by Jason Edwards )

A perfect day for a skate! Taken at Little Paradise Park, Codroy Valley. (Submitted by Roger Hardy)

Anne Madden says it was "icy and cold" in the Battery are on March 2. (Submitted by Anne Madden)

A fascinating image from Catherine Adams, taken recently at Terrence’s Pond, about 10 minutes west of Clarenville. She wrote, "It’s almost like an optical illusion, with the sunset reflected in the icy pond surface!" (Submitted by Catherine Adams)

Gorgeous, untouched snow near Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Brian Crane)

Frank Johnson spotted this snowy owl near Little Catalina. (Submitted by Frank Johnson)

A lovely sunset at Bonne Bay Pond. (Submitted by Robert Martin)

An awesome shot from Jason Edwards, taken on Bell Island. (Submitted by Jason Edwards)

A beauty of a day in Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Searston beach is in Codroy Valley Provincial Park. That's Point Rosie in the b.g. (Submitted by Harry Pardy)

Quite a bit of sea ice off Twillingate. (Submitted by Mike Philpott)

