Who's the best boy? See Finley and other adorable animals in our latest audience gallery

Who's a good boy? Finley! (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

Spring is just moving along — and so are the photos.

Enjoy this week's offerings, taken by our audience across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The CCGS Leonard J. Cowley sailing past the Battery in St. John's. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

A gaggle of Canada geese gather in Renews. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

A full moon over Wabush. (Submitted by Noel Mullaly)

A friend in Marilyn Crotty's garden gave her a 'wave.' Taken at Anderson's Cove Road in Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Beautiful waterfalls at Gull Island, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Eugene May captured this snap on the Blomidon Hills, showing the western side of the Lewis Hills. (Submitted by Eugene May)

Tiffany Power captured this sweet pic of Bailey, enjoying the fresh air 'at the cabin.' (Submitted by Tiffany Power)

A beauty of a sunrise in scenic Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Teresa Butler)

A gorgeous March day at Logy Bay. (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

Sunrise over the Narrows on the first day of spring. Lovely! (Submitted by William Gin)

Share a favourite image!

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

