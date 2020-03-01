Marching into a new month: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Desi Barron, son Andrew and friend Trevor enjoyed 'blue bird day' at Gros Morne. Great shot! (Submitted by Desi Barron)

Welcome to March. We've awaited your arrival!

Still plenty of winter activity shots, stunning scenics and wildlife photos to see in our latest audience gallery. Enjoy — and do visit again — as we add fresh images throughout the week.

Eugene Howell says snowshoeing in this glorious sunset made for a perfect winter day at Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

These three are jumping for joy! Taken in Pippy Park, St. John's. (Submitted by Alyssa Critch)

Winter solitude at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

It's a unique sight! Ice-capped rocks at Wesleyville. (Submitted by Edgar Blackwood)

This willow ptarmigan is keeping watch in one of Krista Butt's birch trees. Taken in Maccles. (Submitted by Krista Butt)

Such a beautiful setting at the Bowring Park duck pond, on a calm winter's day. (Submitted by Dale Brow)

Is there anything as good in the woods as a boil-up? Janice O'Brien took this photo in Portland. (Submitted by Janice O'Brien)

A beauty of a morning at Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A petty scene in Mosquito Cove, Burin. (Submitted by Jennifer Brushett)

Send along a favourite image

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

