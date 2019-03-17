Spring's around the corner! Check out our latest audience photo gallery
We love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
Spring beckons — and we're all looking forward to a respite from cold, wintry weather. If you're loving the many snowscapes in western and northern Newfoundland, or across Labrador — enjoy those too!
Our submissions this week are from all across the province. Be sure to check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.
Have you got a fave photo? We'd love to see it!
We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.
The address — nlphotos@cbc.ca — is dedicated just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.