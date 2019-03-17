Spring's around the corner! Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Spring beckons — and we're all looking forward to a respite from cold, wintry weather. If you're loving the many snowscapes in western and northern Newfoundland, or across Labrador — enjoy those too!

Our submissions this week are from all across the province. Be sure to check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.

A fine shot of the lighthouse at Cape Spear, from Stuart Reid. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

The ducks are looking toward the rising sun at Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

This was Connie Boland's view in Bottle Cove, Lark Harbour. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Western Brook gorge at sunset. Beautiful! (Submitted by Mike Jackson)

Enjoying a day on Rabbit Island in Lake Melville, Labrador. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

Spring may be nigh, but there's still plenty of snow in Labrador West! Mark Pritchett snapped this photo on Smokey Mountain.

Such a lovely sunrise at Catalina harbour. (Submitted by Roy Lodge)

Looking out over the ice from the Northern Peninsula. Valerie House says that up in the upper right corner, you can just see the Labrador coastline on the horizon. (Submitted by Valerie House)

A beautiful mirror image at Bottle Cove, Lark Harbour. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

A great day in Marystown to snap a pic! (Submitted by Corwin Cornish)

Have you got a fave photo? We'd love to see it!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

The address — nlphotos@cbc.ca — is dedicated just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

