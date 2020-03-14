The tail end of winter: See what's new in our latest audience gallery

Paragliding at Topsail Beach, on a beautiful March day. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

Spring's around the corner ... well, at least on the calendar!

Our gallery this week features images from all across Newfoundland and Labrador: breathtaking skies, boil-ups, lovely scenics — and a couple of wildlife snaps too.

Enjoy!

A glorious day for a twack on the Glynmill Inn Pond trail, Corner Brook. (Submitted by Mona Peddle)

A stunning photo from Paula Birmingham, taken at Topsail Bluff. (Submitted by Paula Birmingham)

Kevin Sheppard snapped this photo at Shoulder Blade Lake in the Badger area. He wrote: 'Romantic afternoon for two grey jays.' (Submitted by Kevin Sheppard)

A splash of colour in New Perlican. (Submitted by Kathi Noah)

Not very 'spring-ish' in this photo, but there was a lot of fun happening in Airport Heights! (Submitted by Richard Dawe)

A stunning sky! Tanya Chaisson captured this image at Green Head field in Marches Point. (Submitted by Tanya Chaisson)

Mark Kelly's grandson, Samuel, is pretty chuffed after his first snowmobile ride in the Lewis Hills. (Submitted by Mark Kelly)

Loving this boil-up pic from Ralph Hiscock. He added this note: 'Yesterday was a great day for a cup of steeped tea with lassie bread in the great outdoors. One of the few things one can do to be safe.' (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock)

Early morning in Rigolet. Lovely! (Submitted by Len Bennett)

A great view of Quidi Vidi from the White Hills in St. John's. (Submitted by Fred Skanes)

A terrific image from Connie Boland. She sent the pic with this lovely note: 'This photo was taken on a beautiful, sunny day at Bottle Cove in Lark Harbour on the west coast. The sea ice and the snow provide a different perspective on the scenery. The ocean was calm and there was no wind, a rarity!' (Submitted by Connie Boland)

This small group of caribou on Change Islands didn't seem to mind Lori LeDrew snapping a photo! (Submitted by Lori LeDrew)

Do you have a fave photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

