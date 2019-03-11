Beautiful skies, and so much outdoor fun! Check out our audience photo gallery

The photos of snow, ice and stunning skies continue in this week's audience gallery!

Enjoy our submissions from all over Newfoundland and Labrador, and be sure to check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.

Greg Bolger captured this beautiful scene in Quidi Vidi. He writes, "On a very cold morning in February the harbour was half frozen, providing a nice reflective surface for The Plantation and the surrounding homes behind it." (Submitted by Greg Bolger)

A pretty wintry scene at Rocky River, Whitbourne. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

Bev Bruce snapped this beauty from her home in Long Harbour. She wrote, "Gotta love waking up to this. First day of daylight saving time." (Submitted by Bev Bruce)

Nicky Smith says despite the cold temperatures and a little falling snow, her son enjoyed his very first skate on a pond. She added "the family all joined in for a good old game of hockey." (Submitted by Nicky Smith)

A gorgeous sunset at Back Harbour, Twillingate. (Submitted by Roy Blandford)

A striking sunrise on March 10, over Signal Hill. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Solitude in Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

A grand day for skating and hockey on the outdoor rink in Buchans. The mine in the background closed in 1984. (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock)

The colours in this sunrise over Quidi Vidi are stunning! (Submitted by Tina Noseworthy)

Send us a favourite photo!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

The address — nlphotos@cbc.ca — is a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador