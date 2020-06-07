Nature's beauty: See our latest audience photo gallery

Meet Rabbit and Beauty. Eugene Howell captured this terrific photo at Job's Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

"Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy." A profound quote from British physicist and mathematician, Sir Isaac Newton.

Our gallery this week is filled with nature's bounties: gorgeous sunsets, horses in a field, a rainbow, and the simple pleasure of walking in wide open spaces.

Enjoy — and visit again as we add fresh photos throughout the week! And as always, remember to respect physical distancing rules that remain in place in some areas.

Such a calm evening at Iris Allen's cabin in Mulligan, Labrador. (Submitted by Iris Allen)

Julie Baggs captured this beautiful photo on the Trout River Pond Trail at Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs )

In St. Lewis, Labrador this week, McKenzie Hutchings says 'there was a double rainbow, the moon, the sun and a huge rainshower all at once, quite the event!' (Submitted by Marilyn Chubbs)

A grand day to hike Motion Path on the East Coast Trail. (Submitted by Jantje VanHouwelingen)

A glorious evening to take in this sunset! Taken at Selby Pond, in the Millertown area. (Submitted by John Blackwood)

Annette Tierney snapped this beauty from the Baker's Brook Fall Trail, Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Annette Tierney)

That pink sky! Stunning. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

That's a pretty fantastic scene to have in your backyard! Barry Hale took this photo last weekend in Loon Bay. (Submitted by Barry Hale)

A beautiful sunset over Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

