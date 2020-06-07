Nature's beauty: See our latest audience photo gallery
"Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy." A profound quote from British physicist and mathematician, Sir Isaac Newton.
Our gallery this week is filled with nature's bounties: gorgeous sunsets, horses in a field, a rainbow, and the simple pleasure of walking in wide open spaces.
Enjoy — and visit again as we add fresh photos throughout the week! And as always, remember to respect physical distancing rules that remain in place in some areas.
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
