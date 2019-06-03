Icebergs, whales, a root cellar and other treasures! Enjoy our latest audience gallery
We love your photos. Send to nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
We love your photos. Send to nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Welcome, June.
Our photos this week consist of icebergs that are still gracing our coastlines, lovely scenics and a bounty of animals!
Do check back during the week, as we make regular additions.
Got a favourite photo?
The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.