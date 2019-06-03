Icebergs, whales, a root cellar and other treasures! Enjoy our latest audience gallery

A beautiful photo of Twillingate harbour from Walter Gill. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

Welcome, June.

Our photos this week consist of icebergs that are still gracing our coastlines, lovely scenics and a bounty of animals!

Do check back during the week, as we make regular additions.

Open wide! This humpback whale has been spotted numerous times in the Holyrood area, noshing on herring. (Submitted by Lori Browne)

This is a restored root cellar in Daniel's Cove, on the Avalon Peninsula. Great to see these becoming popular again! (Submitted by Colleen Barrett)

There are still icebergs in Bonavista, including one that resembles a whale. (Submitted by Vanessa Laura)

The iceberg in Hampden continues to draw quite a crowd! A nice size too. (Submitted by Karen Brinson)

We've received hundreds of iceberg photos - but we've never seen one that has a boulder on top! Taken in Bonavista. (Submitted by Tim Walsh)

A gorgeous shot of Belleoram, on Newfoundland's south coast. (Submitted by Veronique Julien)

A fine catch! (Submitted by Linda Churchill)

A sweet photo from Sheila King-Andrews! Taken at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Sheila King-Andrews)

Linda Cutler says she's been seeing plenty of moose this spring, especially between Aquaforte and Cappahayden. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

Loving the surf at Seal Cove, Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Ruth Pullin)

Still a bit of pack ice in Durrell, on the southern island of Twillingate. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

It was a beautiful evening for a walk around Neil’s Pond in Paradise, when Debby Gulliver snapped this pic. (Submitted by Debby Gulliver)

A mauzy morning at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Got a favourite photo?

The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

And we always give credit.

