Vibrant, gorgeous skies! Check out our latest audience photo gallery
Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News
Though some days have been wet and grey of late — our photos this week are anything but dull!
Vivid colours, stunning scenics from across the province, and there are still a few icebergs gracing our coastlines.
Enjoy the gallery, and do drop back again as we regularly update with fresh photos.
Got a fave photo you'd like to share?
The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.