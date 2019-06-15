Vibrant, gorgeous skies! Check out our latest audience photo gallery

This gorgeous photo was taken during a recent trouting trip to Miguels Lake, off the Bay ďEspoir Highway. (Submitted by Bill Ping)

Though some days have been wet and grey of late — our photos this week are anything but dull!

Vivid colours, stunning scenics from across the province, and there are still a few icebergs gracing our coastlines.

Enjoy the gallery, and do drop back again as we regularly update with fresh photos.

We love the contrasts of the Grates Cove iceberg and the gorgeous morning sky. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A stunning evening for a walk at Western Brook, on the Northern Peninsula. (Submitted by Barry and Janice Sweetland)

Love the framing of this iceberg from William Toope, taken in Port de Grave on June 14. (Submitted by William Toope)

Cathy Ford wrote this lovely note about a recent drive with her son, Olsen: "Don't great conversations happen in a vehicle? He shared his day with me, how he enjoyed being out on the land hunting with his dad and family. Makkovik was dumped with the highest snowfall in recorded history, since 1950. Trees got torn down, people are having to repair their decks from the weight and amount of snow this winter. It felt like we were never going to see the end of snowfall, not to mention frost and blizzard conditions. But as sure as night turns in to day, spring turns into summer, we get to enjoy new growth, new fishing seasons, new life once again." (Submitted by Cathy Ford)

A pretty sunset over Power's Pond, Mount Pearl. Dennis O'Grady snapped this pic from 'the kissing bridge.' (Submitted by Dennis O'Grady)

Such a lovely sky over Glovertown. (Submitted by Penney Turner)

A fiery sunrise over the Codroy Valley on June 14. (Submitted by Judy Mooney)

Iceberg watching from a dory at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Don't these spritely tulips look lovely? Sunset in Renee Appleby's garden in Burin on June 11. (Submitted by Renee Appleby)

A grand stack of wood contrasts with the old box car at Gull Island in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A glorious June day at Neil's Pond in Paradise. (Submitted by Jason Dawe)

