Here come the gorgeous sunset photos! Check out our latest audience gallery

Rob Coombs captured this terrific photo and included a note: 'It was a nice transition to evening, well after sunset in Long Pond.' (Submitted by Rob Coombs)

A gorgeous sunset at Topsail Beach. (Submitted by Ron Glavine)

What a day! Taken at the Birch Island boardwalk in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Justin Matthews)

Flat calm! Julie Baggs snapped this beauty while paddling in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A lovely flower with 'a little light and a mist of water added,' says Dave Green. Taken in Stephenville. (Submitted by Dave Green)

Such a pretty sunset at St. Shott's. (Submitted by Diane Molloy)

A grand view of St. John's at sunset, from Tim Noel. (Submitted by Tim Noel)

A lovely and calm day in St. John's! Taken at the Fort Amherst Harbour Authority Small Boat Basin. (Submitted by Anne Madden)

A fine shot of a loon in Little Catalina harbour. (Submitted by John Mason)

Wayne Penney's May 25 view of the iceberg in Port Rexton. (Submitted by Wayne Penney)

Eugene Howell sent us this photo and a lovely note: 'The overfalls at Gull Island in Conception Bay North is truly a magnificent piece of natural beauty. I think it is one of the best natural landmarks in all of Conception Bay.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Ann Miller says it was a 'Gorgeous day setting lobster pots in Grand Bank.' (Submitted by Ann Miller)

A mirror reflection in St. John's harbour. (Submitted by Anne Madden)

A beauty of an evening at the trestle in Terra Nova. (Submitted by Ena Young)

