Those summer nights! See what's in our latest audience photo gallery
We do love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
We do love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Have the warmer temperatures come to stay? Fingers crossed that more summery-type weather will grace us this week!
We've got a number of images in our gallery for you to enjoy — everything from stunning sunsets and drone video of whales — to scenics and wildlife from across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Do check back again during the week, as we regularly add new photos.
Send us a favourite photo!
The easiest way to reach us? Directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.