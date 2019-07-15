Those summer nights! See what's in our latest audience photo gallery

Just three weeks old when photographed earlier this months, these little goats in Pouch Cove appeared to be as hungry as they were cute. (Submitted by Neville Webb )

Have the warmer temperatures come to stay? Fingers crossed that more summery-type weather will grace us this week!

We've got a number of images in our gallery for you to enjoy — everything from stunning sunsets and drone video of whales — to scenics and wildlife from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Do check back again during the week, as we regularly add new photos.

Nothing like the smell of the air on a summer's night. Here's a view of Carbonear at dusk. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy )

A little early morning fog surrounds the ferry terminal in Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Karen Pike)

A rainbow popped at the Green Point campground in Gros Morne National Park as the sun was setting on Canada Day. (Submitted by Clyde Thornhill)

Not a cloud to be seen in this photograph from Cape Spear. (Submitted by Claudette Russell)

The sun rises over the fishing grounds; frequent contributor Michael Parsons shared this calm view. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Good vibes in Gaultois; clear skies and calm waters for a beautiful July day. (Submitted by Evelyn Buffett)

A gorgeous image from Daryle Hancock, looking west from Cape Spear. (Submitted by Daryle Hancock)

Oh, just another idyllic summer's day in Heart's Content. (Submitted by Wayne Pinsent)

This lucky fox was spotted by Russell White as it was making its way out of Bay L'Argent. Someone in the town must be short a few hot dogs ... (Submitted by Russell White)

This awesome shot was taken with a drone in Drook Cove, which is en route to the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve. (Submitted by Darek Nakonieczny)

A splendid sky formation lighting up the ocean at 'the Droke' in Job's Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Salmon fishing on Indian River, Springdale. Beautiful, even on an overcast day! (Submitted by Dawn Williams)

A lovely summer's day in McIvers. (Submitted by Donny Mullins)

A fabulous view of Drook Cove, on the way to the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve. Darek Nakonieczny used a drone to capture the photo. (Submitted by Darek Nakonieczny)

No shortage of folks doing a little salmon fishing. Taken at Big Falls on the Humber River. (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock)

The fog is burning off in Dildo, Trinity Bay, making way for a lovely July day. (Submitted by Wayne Pinsent)

The cliff face and the beach are contrasted by puffy clouds at the droke in Job's Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Kelsey Avery snapped this pic after a number of thundershowers in Wabush. (Submitted by Kelsey Avery)

Pansy Snow says it's been a grand iceberg season for the community of King's Point in Green Bay - for tourists and locals. Great to see the icy structures in July! (Submitted by Pansy Snow)

A iceberg - and a seal! Ana Storch captured this photo near Little Bell Island. (Submitted by Ana Storch)

Send us a favourite photo!

The easiest way to reach us? Directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

