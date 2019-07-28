Iconic images of Newfoundland & Labrador! See what's in our audience gallery

Imagine the surprise of these kayakers, coming across this whale! (Submitted by Dan Rumbolt)

This week, we have images that are iconically Newfoundland and Labrador.

Whales, a puffin, an iceberg, a Newfoundland Dog — even our provincial flower, the pitcher plant.

Do enjoy our gallery, and be sure to check back again as we regularly add new images during the week.

The puffin is the provincial bird of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Paul Ronald Freeman was able to get this awesome shot in Easterly Head, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Paul Ronald Freeman)

Judith Mallard was recently home for a visit and went to Signal Hill. She writes, "This very jovial man was inviting visitors to just sit and take a picture with his doggie. A friend of mine said he's known as Chief around the area." Sweet! (Submitted by Judith Mallard)

A terrific photo from Kathleen Taylor, taken on Exploits Island, Notre Dame Bay. (Submitted by Kathleen Taylor)

Our provincial flower, the Pitcher Plant. Taken in Ochre Pit Cove. (Submitted by N. O'Brien)

Humpback whale activity has been fantastic this summer. Paul Ronald Freeman snapped this photo in Trinity Bay, where they've been especially active. (Submitted by Paul Ronald Freeman)

Such a striking sky over Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Deborah Symonds drove out to McIvers last week to watch the arrival of the Queen Mary 2 as it entered the Bay of Islands, heading to Corner Brook. The largest ocean liner ever built, the ship was arriving from Reykjavik, Iceland. She will be back in Corner Brook on Sept. 5. (Submitted by Deborah Symonds)

Beautiful North West River on July 25 ... "no filter needed," wrote Leanne Michelin. We agree! (Submitted by Leanne Michelin)

The simple beauty of Tors Cove. (Submitted by Kate Beaumont)

Dan Rumbolt says it's great summer weather for whale watching and paddling in Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Dan Rumbolt)

It's always great to take in a sunset, especially over the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Kevin O'Leary)

We're loving the colours in this pic from Jonathan Mahoney! Taken in Bull Cove. (Submitted by Jonathan Mahoney)

Petty Harbour, on a lovely summer's day. (Submitted by Judith Mallard)

