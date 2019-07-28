Iconic images of Newfoundland & Labrador! See what's in our audience gallery
This week, we have images that are iconically Newfoundland and Labrador.
Whales, a puffin, an iceberg, a Newfoundland Dog — even our provincial flower, the pitcher plant.
Do enjoy our gallery, and be sure to check back again as we regularly add new images during the week.
Send us a favourite photo
The easiest way to reach us? Directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.