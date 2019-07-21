Celebrating summer! See what's in this week's audience gallery

The sky is lit over Placentia, at the July 19th opening celebrations at the 56th annual Regatta. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

Summer is in full swing across Newfoundland and Labrador!

Some are on vacation, the tourists have been arriving in droves to see our whales and puffins — and the kids are having a blast being off from school.

Enjoy our gallery, and be sure to check back again as we regularly add new images during the week.

Wow! A stunning and fiery sunset over Rocky Harbour. (Submitted by Emma Meade)

A happy humpback was one of many whales putting on a show at St. Vincent's when Ron O'Toole took this photo. (Submitted by Ron O'Toole)

The puffin is the provincial bird of Newfoundland and Labrador. And let's face it - they're pretty cute too! Javad Luxar snapped this sweet photo in Elliston. (Submitted by Javad Luxar)

Burnside, on a gorgeous summer evening. (Submitted by Penney Turner)

Corina Reid says the whales were active at Cape Spear on July 19! (Submitted by Corina Reid)

Gorgeous sunset, check. A whale gently breaching, check. Don't you love summertime in this province? (Submitted by Paul Dolk)

Tyson Nippard is proud of his fine catch! It was his first time salmon fishing. (Submitted by Peter Nippard)

Well - how cute are these fox kits? Javad Luxar took these pics in Bonavista. (Submitted by Javad Luxar)

Sweet dad and daughter moment: Jenni and Corey Snook hang cod to dry in the Gander Lake area. (Submitted by Lisa Ann John)

