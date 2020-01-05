Our 1st photo gallery of 2020

Folks have been embracing the great outdoors — so we're winter-centric with the majority of our images.
Enjoy, and do visit again as we add fresh photos through the week.
Send us a favourite photo
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.