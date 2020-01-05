Our 1st photo gallery of 2020

Such a grand day for a sleigh ride! David Hiscock captured this photo at Lester's Farm Chalet. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

Welcome to our first photo gallery of 2020!

Folks have been embracing the great outdoors — so we're winter-centric with the majority of our images.

Enjoy, and do visit again as we add fresh photos through the week.

Kate and Nico clearly had a grand time sliding in Pippy Park, St. John's! (Submitted by Frank Nossereau)

Surf's up! Taken in scenic Maddox Cove. (Submitted by Joan Barry)

Quite the view from Smokey Mountain, near Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

This wigeon was catching the last rays of the day at Quidi Vidi Lake when Bill Perks snapped this awesome photo. (Submitted by Bill Perks)

A day of fun in Winterton! (Submitted by Corina Reid)

We're loving the contrast of colours in this photo from Eugene Howell. Taken in Lower Island Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A beauty of a day to visit Springdale's glassy beach. Genny and Maria Churchill wrote: 'A must see, for the seaglass lover.' (Submitted by Genny and Maria Churchill)

Going green in Torbay. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

A lovely scene to welcome a brand new year! Taken in Culls Harbour. (Submitted by Rev. Stephanie McClellan)

