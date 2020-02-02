February's folly: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

This dog's name has to be one of the cutest: Smores. He's clearly enjoying his stick and the great weather at Pippy Park! (Submitted by Thomas Kendall)

Welcome to February — and a brand new photo gallery. From scenics to sunsets, we've got winter's bounty covered across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Enjoy our gallery and do visit again, as we regularly add fresh images during the week.

Jason Edwards captured this awesome shot and sent our way. He wrote: 'Winter doesn’t need to be just about storm chips and shovelling, lots of excitement to be had ... this is Terry climbing 'right side up' in Stiles Cove on the East Coast Trail.' (Submitted by Jason Edwards)

A lovely day for a twack around the boat basin at St. John's harbour. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

A terrific photo of Hopedale from Greg Taaffe, who points out the red building is the Amaguk Inn, and the airport and airstrip are in the distance. (Submitted by Greg Taaffe)

Finley loves the snow ... and this year, well he's as happy as a clam! (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

A glorious morning sky over the recently resettled Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons)

Early morning sunrise at Garnish Pond, Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Tony Walters)

Leo was pretty curious when he came across a new friend on a St. John's trail. (Submitted by Laurie Tulk)

A striking sunset over the beach at Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

It was sunny and calm at St. John's harbour when Anne Madden took this photo. (Anne Madden)

Strike that pose! Clifford Doran snapped this photo recently in Trepassey. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

We're loving the contrast of the white birch trees against the blue sky at Swift Current. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Glendora Boland shared this sweet photo of her grandpuppy and wrote: 'Ok, you gotta admit ... Goose is pretty darn cute.' We agree! (Submitted by Glendora Boland)

A beauty of an evening at Norris Arm South. (Submitted by Corey Anstey)

Dave Powell says it was a beautiful day for snowshoeing on Kent's Pond, St. John's. (Submitted by Dave Powell)

A gorgeous winter's day at Crow Head, Twillingate. (Submitted by Roy Blandford)

Have a fave photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

