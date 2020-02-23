The winter scenics continue! See what's new in our audience photo gallery

Clifford Doran captured this spectacular sunset at St. Shott's, and kindly sent our way. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

The photos we've received from our audience in the past couple of weeks have been nothing short of outstanding. Gorgeous scenics, sunsets, kids playing in the snow — from all over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Enjoy the gallery, and do visit again. We regularly add fresh images through the week.

Colourful boats at Old Perlican on a beautiful winter day. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Outer Cove is one of the best spots to see crashing waves. (Submitted by Dale Brow)

This wee one was trying his hand at ice fishing! Taken at Puncheon Pond. (Submitted by Miranda Collins)

A gorgeous day on the Heart's Content barrens. (Submitted by Andrew Milley)

A striking sky at sunset, over Rencontre East. (Submitted by Andrew Baker)

A fine day for a ski! The Whaleback Nordic Ski Club in Noel's Pond has a day lodge and 25 kilometres of trails that are groomed daily. (Submitted by Daniel Rumbolt)

Loving the colour contrast in this image of Quidi Vidi. Beautiful! (Submitted by Bill Perks)

A grand shot of English Harbour, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Tom Eagan)

Gordon Smith snapped this pic while snowshoeing near Topsail Bluff. (Gordon Smith)

See the face in the snow? Stephen Zeifman says the chunk of snow is beginning to collapse, but he got to take a decent snap! (Submitted by Stephen Zeifman)

After a day of snowshoeing, it's a wonderful time for a boil-up. (Submitted by Harry Penny)

Send along a favourite image

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador