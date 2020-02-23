The winter scenics continue! See what's new in our audience photo gallery
Send us your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
The photos we've received from our audience in the past couple of weeks have been nothing short of outstanding. Gorgeous scenics, sunsets, kids playing in the snow — from all over Newfoundland and Labrador.
Enjoy the gallery, and do visit again. We regularly add fresh images through the week.
Send along a favourite image
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.