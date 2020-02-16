Embracing the great outdoors! Check out our latest photo gallery

A fine boil-up in Pasadena! (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

From a boil-up to fat biking and ice fishing — our audience is embracing the great outdoors.

Enjoy our selection of photos, and do visit again as we add fresh images through the week.

Olivia Babb was getting in a little practice for the upcoming fishing derby in Harbour Grace on Feb. 23, part of the town's annual winter carnival. (Submitted by Genevieve Babb)

A stunning photo from Karen Reid, taken at Ocean Pond. (Submitted by Karen Reid)

Rob Wadman-Scanlan spent hours out on the Grand Concourse Trail in Mount Pearl last week. He said it was a 'glorious day for snowshoeing, skiing and, in my case, fat biking.' (Rob Wadman-Scanlan)

Newtown, on a sunny winter's day. (Submitted by Wayne Perry)

And of course we have to include our treasured pets enjoying the winter weather too. This is Riley, taking in the great outdoors in Cowan Heights in St. John's. (Submittd by Rob Thomas)

These kindergarten students from Bishop White School in Port Rexton were having a grand bit of fun when Tracey Keough took a photo. (Submitted by Tracey Keough)

A glorious sunset at Horwood, the home of the Mercer sisters, who recently appeared on CBC Television's Family Feud Canada. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Theo was keeping a close eye on the birds when Sandra Jackson-Newhook of Old Shop took a snap. (Submitted by Sandra Jackson-Newhook)

A great view from Heather Wiseman's cabin at 35th Brook overlooking Grand Lake. (Submitted by Heather Wiseman)

Meet Rusty Red Lips, clearly anxious to get in from the cold! (Submitted by Kelli Noseworthy)

Nathan Newman's pooch, Romeo, wrapped himself up in this cuddly blanket. Likely to stay warm! (Submitted by Nathan Newman)

A gorgeous sunrise over St. John's. (Submitted by Sean Hamilton)

Got a fave photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador