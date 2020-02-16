Embracing the great outdoors! Check out our latest photo gallery
We do love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
We do love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
From a boil-up to fat biking and ice fishing — our audience is embracing the great outdoors.
Enjoy our selection of photos, and do visit again as we add fresh images through the week.
Got a fave photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.