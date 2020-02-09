Winter beauty: See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

The sky opened for a moment over Gull Island beach to create this stunning ray of light. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

In between weather systems, we've seen some truly stunning scenery. And our audience has been out photographing across the province!

Enjoy the gallery, and do visit again as we regularly add fresh images through the week.

A grand view from Green Head Trail, Chance Cove. (Submitted by Gary Hull)

Camping, anyone? As seen in Terra Nova National Park. (Submitted by John Butt)

A fine winter's day in Dildo, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

A beautiful sunset from Mark Gray's back yard in Bonavista. Talk about lucky! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

We're loving this snap from Jennifer Petten, which she calls 'girls day out!' (Submitted by Jennifer Petten)

This seal was sunning itself on an ice pan in Holyrood, when Wayne Pinsent took a photo. Nice reflection too! (Submitted by Wayne Pinsent)

Linda Lane says the normally thunderous falls just west of Grand Falls-Windsor have been silenced by ice. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

First time ice fishing! Sweet. (Submitted by Phyllis Edison)

A pretty sky over Power’s Pond, Mount Pearl. (Submitted by Fred Bragg)

Have you got a favourite photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

