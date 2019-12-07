Wintry scenics! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery
We love your photos! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
It appears snow has arrived in many parts of the province!
We've received a number of pretty scenics, which you'll see in this week's gallery. Enjoy — and do visit again, as we refresh with new images during the week.
Send us a favourite photo
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.