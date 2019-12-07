Wintry scenics! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

A beautiful morning to spend outdoors! Taken near Botwood. (Submitted by Susan Smith-Vincent)

It appears snow has arrived in many parts of the province!

We've received a number of pretty scenics, which you'll see in this week's gallery. Enjoy — and do visit again, as we refresh with new images during the week.

The Gut Bridge in Stephenville Crossing. (Submitted by Raymond Bennett)

After 30 centimetres of snow, this was Mike Philpott's view in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Mike Philpott)

Heading toward the sunset on Sandy Point Road. (Submitted by Liz Elliott)

A close up of white spruce cones on Signal Hill, St. John's. Gorgeous! (Submitted by Anne Madden)

A gorgeous wintry photo from Irene Benoit, taken at Woolfrey’s Pond in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Irene Benoit)

A stunning night for a stroll! Sandbanks Provincial Park, Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A lovely scene at Sandy Cove. (Submitted by Francis Matchim)

Before any snow arrived ... at Middle Brook River, near the walking trail in Gambo. (Submitted by Wayne Blackwood)

These two moose didn't seem fazed by Kayla Fagan snapping photos! Taken in St. Mary’s. (Submitted by Kayla Fagan)

Mary's Harbour in Labrador, on a chilly December morning. (Submitted by Cindy Gibbons)

Send us a favourite photo

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador