Sights of the season! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

Raymond Wang spent an hour on a very chilly December day to capture this beautiful image of St. John's. (Submitted by Raymond Wang)

This week is all about some of the seasonal sights around the province.

Enjoy!

Sculptor and visual artist Morgan MacDonald created this stunning piece, The Skater. It was unveiled in 2016 in Bannerman Park, St. John's. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Frozen beauty at Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

You never know what you'll see in Job's Cove! Thanks to Eugene Howell for his fun creation. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A nice contrast of colour, with snow on top of a healthy bunch of dogberries. Taken in Glovertown. (Submitted by Yuvadee Feltham)

The lights are shining brightly in Port de Grave! (Submitted by William Toope)

December moonrise over Forest Pond, Goulds. (Submitted by Duncan Ford)

Harley the Newfypoo enjoying his first snowfall at Bowring Park. Sweet! (Submitted by Siobhan Quicke Mathai)

Gary Sooley sent along this pretty pic and added this note: 'Merry Christmas from Kilbride.' (Submitted by Gary Sooley)

Old Perlican, Trinity Bay, looks beautiful at night, especially with a light dusting of snow. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

