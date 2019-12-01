You want colour? We've got it in spades in this week's photo gallery

We are loving the colours in this awesome photo from Mark Gray. Taken in Trinity. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

It may be December with little to no foliage — but our audience has been capturing stunning photos with plenty of colour!

Enjoy this week's gallery, and do visit again, as we regularly add new images through the week.

What a view! Curling on a lovely and calm day. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

A stunning sunrise at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A stunning sky in Western Bay! Eugene Howell says this fence was cut and designed from local trees. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A terrific capture from Nancy Murphy, taken on the Eastport Peninsula. (Submitted by Nancy Murphy)

Fiery colour over Port aux Basques. (Submitted by Dave Mauger)

Such fabulous colour in this Elliston root cellar. The town has 130 cellars, half of which are still in use! (Submitted by Tom Eagan)

Sam Hamlyn took in this sunset over Green's Harbour, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Sam Hamlyn)

Blue skies at Brigus South when Lorraine Winsor snapped this pretty pic. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

