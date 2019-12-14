The wonder of it all: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Pure wonder! Jessica Brennan's son, Sam, was intrigued with the annual light festival at MUN's Botanical Garden. (Submitted by Jessica Brennan)

We're amazed at the level of detail that our audience considers in their photo submissions — and we're highlighting some of that in this week's gallery. Enjoy!

If those walls could talk. Eugene Howell captured this image in Lower Island Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Such a pretty morning sky over Kelligrews, C.B.S. (Submitted by Ulf Teschendorff)

Bonnie Lowe of Clarenville sent along this image, with a lovely note: "This photo captures beauty as the raindrops froze and the little limb tips look like they are encased in glass. Beauty in any season if you look for it." (Submitted by Bonnie Lowe)

Ruth Lawrence took this lovely photo while driving to Happy Valley-Goose Bay from Cartwright, Labrador. (Submitted by Ruth Lawrence)

The recent cold snap and wind chill created some interesting ice crystal formations along Manuels River. (Submitted by Rob Coombs)

Battle Harbour, once known as the 'saltfish capital of the world,' on a calm November day. (Submitted by Jim Jones)

Raymond Wang asks: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" (Submitted by Raymond Wang)

Sunset over Hant's Harbour on a still December evening. (Submitted by Myrtle Tuck)

Wild winter waves were crashing onshore at Cape Spear over the weekend. (Submitted by Anne Madden)

We always enjoy receiving your photos, especially from our younger photography buffs. 13-year-old Daniel Hart snapped this pic of St. John's from Signal Hill. (Submitted by Daniel Hart)

Send us a fave photo!

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

And we always give credit.

