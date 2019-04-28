The icy (but gorgeous) images continue in this week's audience photo gallery
The ice theme continues this week — but we've got more spring-like images to share with you too.
Enjoy the gallery, and be sure to check back during the week, as we make additions!
Got a favourite photo you'd like to share?
We welcome contributions to our gallery.
The easiest way to reach us? Email directly to nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.