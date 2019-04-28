The icy (but gorgeous) images continue in this week's audience photo gallery

The ice theme continues this week — but we've got more spring-like images to share with you too.

Enjoy the gallery, and be sure to check back during the week, as we make additions!

The first iceberg for the season in Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

This evergreen in Bannerman Park looked so pretty after last week's freezing rain storm in St. John's. (Submitted by Angel Roberts)

The Rose Blanche lighthouse on a beautiful day. Kathy Savoury says it was "starting to feel more like spring." (Submitted by Kathy Savoury)

After glitter beauty on Rocky Hill in Northern Bay. Such a stunning photo from Eugene Howell. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Geese at Norris Arm, on a lovely spring day. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase)

Donnie O'Keefe and friends were out for a snowmobile ride on the west coast and posed for a snap. Taken in Lewis Hills. (Submitted by Donnie O'Keefe)

This curious fox posed perfectly for the camera! Jennifer Henning captured the photo last week on Signal Hill. (Submitted by Jennifer Henning)

We are loving the colours in this sunset photo from Susan Vincent. Taken April 27 in Botwood. (Submitted by Susan Vincent)

Got a favourite photo you'd like to share?

We welcome contributions to our gallery.

The easiest way to reach us? Email directly to nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

