Stunning skies and scenics: Check out our latest audience gallery

A terrific photo of the Narrows in St. John's from Anne Madden. Hard to tire of this view! (Submitted by Anne Madden)

Pat Thompson captured this beautiful image from Signal Hill shortly before the trail was closed. (Submitted by Pat Thompson)

You never know what you're going to discover on a walk! Sabrina Cicciarella found this Inukshuk in Caplin Cove, Conception Bay. (Submitted by Sabrina Cicciarella)

The lighthouse in Ferryland, as seen by Ed Wyse on a lovely April day. (Submitted by Ed Wyse)

Picturesque Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Ruby Piercey)

Taken at the Foxtrap Marina on a stunning spring day. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

A high-resolution image from Ulf Teschendorff, taken at the Manuels River, C.B.S. (Submitted by Ulf Teschendorff)

David Collett says when he was out for a run at Quidi Vidi Lake, he came across this juvenile eagle perched on a branch. Likely waiting for lunch! (Submitted by David Collett)

Wayne Downing was up early to take in this glorious sunrise in Harbour Grace. (Submitted by Wayne Downing)

These snowdrops emerged just as the sun came out and illuminated the ice crystals. It's amazing how hardy spring flowers are in this province! (Submitted by John Garland)

Everything's coming alive at Manuels River. (Submitted by David Hickey)

Cameron Abbott took this photo a few weeks ago, and attached a note: 'Many sights such as this will soon be lost all across our shores.' (Submitted by Cameron Abbott)

