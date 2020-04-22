Feeling the warmth of spring! See what's new in our audience photo gallery

We are just loving this photo of Riley, clearly enjoying the sunshine on a beautiful day in St. John's. (Submitted by Rob Thomas)

We do welcome your photos!

See our instructions below on how to submit images, and please remember to follow physical distancing rules and other orders made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enjoy this week's gallery!

Some wave action happening at Gull Island, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

A high-speed shot of a drop of water hitting the surface. Terrific photo! (Submitted by David Green)

Anita O'Keefe says she was trying to capture some meteors from her backyard in Great Barasway. (Submitted by Anita O'Keefe)

Amaya and her sister Kenzie are having a grand time playing with a bubble machine. It's certainly a well-timed photo that has Amaya 'inside' her bubble. This pic was taken in their back yard in Torbay. (Submitted by Matthew Barron)

Jordyn Smith snapped this photo in Pouch Cove earlier this week. (Submitted by Jordyn Smith)

These two gave Linda Cutler a good look when she took this photo in the Chance Cove area. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

'For our friends in Nova Scotia.' Trudi and Albert Johnson lit this candle in their home in memory of those killed in this weekend's shootings in N.S. (Submitted by Trudi Johnson)

A beautiful capture from Cory Babstock, taken in Elliston. The Inukshuk and icebergs are a bonus! (Submitted by Cory Babstock)

Sheep from Baynoddy Farm waiting to shed that wool for more sweaters. Sweet snap! (Submitted by Kathryn Kimiecik Foley)

A tranquil scene at Northern Cove Pond in Spaniard’s Bay. (Submitted by Amy Drover)

Just a stunning flower! Algerian Iris. (Submitted by Andrew Collins)

A brilliant sunset illuminates an old home at Job's Cove in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Such a sweet photo from Kim Ploughman. Taken over the weekend in Torbay. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

This orchid in Stephen Jessome's home is stunning. A treat for the senses! (Submitted by Stephen Jessome)

A fine day for a row at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

The sky looked like it was on fire over St. Brendan's island in this photo Catherine O'Reilly took on Friday. (Submitted by Karyn Imelda)

North West River on a perfectly calm evening. (Submitted by Justin Delaney)

Such a calm and lovely evening in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A terrific shot from Eugene Howell of the Western Bay boardwalk. Quite a lot of snow has disappeared! (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Lorraine and Norman Brown snapped this photo while out for a walk in Whiteway. They wrote: 'Fresh air and beautiful scenery help brighten the darkest of days. Stay safe everyone.' (Submitted by Lorraine and Norman Brown)

A striking sky in Fermeuse. (Submitted by Mary O'Neill)

A grand view to the north from the Ferryland 'Gaze.' (Submitted by Janny VanHouwelingen)

There may be snow still on the ground, but that sky is magical on a spring day! (Submitted by Laurie Rowlands and Don Alexander)

