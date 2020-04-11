Signs of spring: See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

A sure sign of spring is the robin! (Submitted by Ron Butt)

It's springtime, and this week's photo gallery is filled with images of promise.

The birds are returning to the province, the sunsets are glorious — and the scenics are a sight for our winter-weary eyes.

Enjoy!

The morning sun was trying to peak through over St. John's harbour. (Submitted by Anne Madde)

Joan Barry sent along this photo with a note: 'Woke up this morning to the sounds of blue jays looking for peanuts. Just wanted to share.' We're glad you did! (Submitted by Joan Barry)

A sweet seasonal message, as seen in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Bill Sparkes)

Harrison Bragg snapped this beauty of a sunset at Searston Beach. He wrote: 'With the geese migrating north, I was lucky enough to catch a flock flying into the Grand Codroy River.' (Submitted by Harrison Bragg)

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! This seagull came perfectly into focus as Roy Blandford was snapping this photo in Carbonear. (Submitted by Roy Blandford)

A lovely sunset over Mitchell’s Pond. (Submitted by Peter Bartlett)

Isn't it great to see that the snow is gone (in this photo anyway)? Debbie Driscoll took this snap in Colliers, on a gorgeous spring day. (Submitted by Debbie Driscoll)

There is life under the ice! That's a pussy willow in there. (Submitted by Stephen Jessome)

Kathy LeRoy took in this gorgeous sunset over Fox Island River, on the Port au Port Peninsula. (Submitted by Kathy LeRoy)

Night exposure by the full moon. Ulf Teschendorff captured this image in his back yard in Kelligrews. (Submitted by Ulf Teschendorff)

This family of otters in Norris Arm caught the eye of Eldon Purchase. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase)

Send along a fave photo!

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador