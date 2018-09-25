Meet Ashley Brauweiler, CBC's new meteorologist in N.L.

Ashley Brauweiler is seen reporting live for CBC North. She will be relocating from Yellowknife to St. John's in October. (Submitted)

The weather in Newfoundland and Labrador may be notorious enough to keep some people away, but for Ashley Brauweiler, it's something else: a magnet.

"Something I'm looking forward [to is] just experiencing the weather," said Brauweiler, who is joining CBC Newfoundland and Labrador as its resident meteorologist. She starts on air on Oct. 15.

"Everybody's like, 'It's going to be foggy, it's going to be rainy and windy.' I'm like, yeah, but that's good fun, right?"

I like that I like change, I like exploring new things. - Ashley Brauweiler, CBC NL's new meteorologist

Brauweiler will be moving from Yellowknife, where she has been a meteorologist for CBC North for the last three years.

Newfoundland and Labrador and its notable weather are not foreign territory for Brauweiler. Earlier in her career, she worked for AMEC, developing forecasts for clients in Newfoundland and Labrador, including the provincial transportation department and the City of St. John's.

Brauweiler caught a pike in Great Slave Lake, and is looking forward to getting out on the water in this province. (Submitted)

"It'll be exciting [to] go back to the ins and outs of the East Coast, because it has some of the wildest weather that Canada has to offer — and the best," she said.

Brauweiler will be joining Anthony Germain and Debbie Cooper on the Here & Now set each weeknight, and will also be forecasting for CBC Radio and the region's digital platforms.

She replaces Ryan Snoddon, who moved to Halifax this spring to continue his career with CBC.

Passionate about outdoor activity, Brauweiler is eager to learn more about the province. She has visited the Burin Peninsula, where her sister formerly lived.

"I'm hoping to get outside a lot more, and experience the weather firsthand," said Brauweiler, who will be bringing her canoe and is looking forward to taking up sea kayaking.

"This is going to be an entirely new adventure. And I like that I like change, I like exploring new things."

Hear more from Brauweiler Tuesday evening on CBC NL's Here & Now.