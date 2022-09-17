It's time to reflect with this week's audience photo gallery

Wayne Parsons used a telephoto lens to snap this photo of his wife standing near Manuels River after post-tropical storm Earl. (Submitted by Wayne Parsons)

A stunning sighting of the Northern Lights over Cartwright. (Submitted by Jeff Martin)

A tree is reflected on a puddle in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

The sun sets in Francois. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Sunset reflections at Ned’s Pond, Stephenville. (Submitted by Jane Smith)

Terry Saltsman says he snapped this photo "on Lower Beach in Tors Cove as Tropical Storm Earl was loitering nearby." (Submitted by Terry Saltsman )

A shipwreck in Twillingate. (Submitted by Wayne Parsons)

