The sky is lighting up in this week's audience photo gallery

Aurora borealis dazzles at Wabush Lake, Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

The days are getting shorter, but the sun is still shining in this week's audience gallery.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

Connie Boland says you can smell fall in the air on days like these on Woods Island. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

A beautiful evening at Sandbanks Provincial Park, Burgeo. (Submitted by Donna Warren)

Some local fishermen trying their luck at sundown in Leading Tickles. (Submitted by John Schuurman)

The Northern Lights illuminate the sky at Albert Lake, Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

Eric Abbott snapped this photo while watching the sunrise in Spillars Cove, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

The sun sets on Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Amanda Field)

Frank Gale says "this cute little red squirrel hangs out near Ned’s Pond in Stephenville at an Inukshuk located near the trail, where he regularly feeds on seeds and is often spotted by hikers." (Submitted by Frank Gale)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.