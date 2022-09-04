Setting course for September in this week's audience photo gallery

The Caribbean Princess returns to sailing the seas after a stay in St. John's. (Submitted by Will Gin)

Hang on to the remaining days of summer with this week's audience gallery.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A foggy day at Mntu'aki, on Flat Bay Brook. (Submitted by Brian Berger)

Connie Boland says the trailhead at Green Gardens in Gros Morne is like "walking into the sky." (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Late evening light on the Birch Island boardwalk in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador. (Submitted by Peter Shea)

A pot full of bakeapples rests on a log in Indian Cove. (Submitted by Gary Bradley)

A quiet morning on the waters in Wesleyville. (Submitted by Paul Winsor)

Ron Glavine spotted this horse grazing in Musgravetown. (Submitted by Ron Glavine)

The sun rises at Burnt Point. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

The sun sets at Shallow Bay campground in Gros Morne National park. (Submitted by Wayne Cousins)

Gerard Hayes snapped this photo after noticing an interesting texture in the sand on Lance Cove Beach. (Submitted by Gerard Hayes)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.