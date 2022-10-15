Fall is in full swing across N.L. in this week's audience photo gallery

'Every autumn the bog turns into a carpet of red,' says Lisa Piercey, who snapped this photo at Gull Pond, near Stephenville. (Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

The temperatures are getting colder, the leaves are changing colour. The signs of fall are seen throughout this week's audience gallery.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

Birds fly through the sky as the sun rises over St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Birds line up on the water in Port Blandford. (Submitted by Ron O'Toole)

The explosion of colours of the leaves are vibrant on this walking trail in Curling. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

'Breathtaking morning kayaking on Second Pond in the Goulds,' says Robyn Lush. 'This rising mist was magical.' (Submitted by Robyn Lush)

'Beautiful colors on a gorgeous fall day,' says Alick Tsui, who snapped this photo in Steady Brook. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The sun sets on Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The sun is shining on this trail in St. John's. (Submitted by Yutong Li)

An autumnal day at Gander Lake. (Submitted by Walt Gill)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.