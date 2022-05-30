Let's kick spring into high gear: Relax with our latest audience gallery

Amanda Warr says the scene in Halls Bay, near Springdale, one morning last week was 'so serene and calm.' (Submitted by Amanda Warr )

Little lambs, big icebergs, epic skies: our latest audience gallery has something for everyone, and from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

We hope your enjoy our latest collection of photos. If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

These lambs are out for their first walk on the rolling fields of Western Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Summer cannot be far away, right? A reflective moment at Northern Bay Sands. (Submitted by Wanda Adams)

Jenille Stockley shared this photo of a commanding iceberg taken from a boat tour out of Twillingate. (Submitted by Jenille Stockley)

Angus Anstey photographed two Canada geese enjoying the morning weather near Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey )

Liz Sanli shared this photo taken at Placentia Bay. She comments, 'I love discovering new ways to capture the beautiful sunsets here at the cabin in Spencers Cove.' (Submitted by Liz Sanli)

Colin Hiscock discovered this robin's next, with three eggs, in Embree. Colin added he 'won’t be able to use my truck cap for a few weeks.' (Submitted by Colin Hiscock)

Is there an eye in the sky? Gary Hebbard thought so when he looked up from Mundy Pond in St. John's. (Submitted by Gary Hebbard)

The northern lights — also known as aurora borealis — dance above Makkovik, on Labrador's coast. (Submitted by Beni Fox)

Green grass is sprouting outside the Manuels River Interpretation Centre, in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Colin Lane)

Kel Wade shared this photo of a 'little one is having Sunday dinner on Long Pond in St. John's ... He's def not camera shy!' (Submitted by Kel Wade)

Mist hangs over Elliott’s Cove Pond in the early morning hours. (Submitted by Yolanda Wiersma)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.