Spring? If you say so! Catch your breath with our latest audience gallery

During a low tide, Eugene Howell caught these icicles at Isaac Cove beach in Northern Bay, in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

It may technically be spring, but it sure has felt wintry across much of Newfoundland and Labrador lately. Then again, we've see some signs of spring, too. In other words: the way it is every year around this time!

Aurora borealis — better known as the northern lights — put on a wonderful show over Walsh River, Labrador City. (Submitted by Shawna Blake)

Freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw — the swings between warmer and colder lead to great icicle displays, like this one along Southside Road in St. John's. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

The so-called 'worm moon' this week drew many heads, and cameras, to the skies. John Graham comments: 'Here is a photo of the worm moon peaking over the Mealy Mountains near Kenemish, Labrador. We didn’t see any worms, just lots of snow and ice, including ice candles.' (Submitted by John Graham)

Maxine Gardiner captured this brilliant scene during a visit to Conche. (Submitted by Maxine Gardiner)

Another view of Conche to share, this time from Rodney Morgan, who was curious to know why there were so many rubber boots by this fishing shed! (Submitted by Rodney Morgan)

Connie Boland comments, 'When spring meets winter, and winter is not giving up yet. Blow Me Down Brook in all its icy glory.' (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Joshua Bingle and friends have been enjoying an epic journey by snowmobile across Labrador this week. He says, 'the scenery and ruggedness of Labrador is something out of this world.' (Submitted by Joshua Bingle)

Julie Baggs says 'it was a calm before the storm' when she visited Sandbanks Provincial Park on Saturday. (Submitted by Julie Baggs )

An icy scene can be magical. Pamela Hefford shared this image, taken recently at Denny's Pond in New Harbour. (Submitted by Pamela Hefford)

The Battery neighbourhood in St. John's is illuminated in this photo from Olufemi Ajiboye, taken on a chilly March night. (Submitted by Olufemi Ajiboye )

Christine Walsh was drawn to watching the waves on Sunday, while enjoying the view from the Backside Beach in Ferryland. (Submitted by Christine Walsh)

