Sheila's Brush is in full swing in our latest audience gallery

A layer of ice coats the trees in central Newfoundland. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

This past week might have been the first full week of spring in Newfoundland and Labrador, but what is March without Sheila's Brush?

A lot of photos shared with us this week showed the (hopefully!) last bout of winter weather for the season, so here are some of our favourites.

Sit back and enjoy our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

A pair of Bohemian waxwings chow down on rose hips in Pasadena. 'We've see cedar waxwings here but this is a first for Bohemian waxwings!' writes Andrew Dominie. (Submitted by Andrew Dominie)

John Wiseman sent us this stunning shot of Western Brook Gorge in Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by John Wiseman)

The Avalon Peninsula saw multiple days of freezing rain over the past week, but it sure makes for a great photo! Leona Rockwood took this shot on The Boulevard in St. John's. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

But once the bad weather passes, we can look forward to the sunshine! (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Julie Baggs and Ollie hit the road in Burgeo this week to check out what nature has to offer. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Lisa Piercey sent us this spring shot of the ducks at Bowring Park. (Submitted by Lisa L Piercey)

Tanya Russell was able to catch photogenic polar bear walking about 10 kilometres from Lodge Bay, Labrador earlier this month. (Submitted by Tanya Russell)

