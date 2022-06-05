Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

June has arrived in this week's photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
A blazing sunset reflects on the waters of the Churchill Reservoir.
A blazing sunset reflects on the waters of the Churchill Reservoir. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

It's June in Newfoundland and Labrador, and while dandelions bloom in some parts of the province, other places still feel a winter chill. Our latest audience gallery showcases some beautiful landscapes, as well a few birds getting ready for the summer season. 

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions. 

An eagle, looking slightly wet on an overcast day, casts an eye towards the photographer from its perch overlooking the ocean.
A mature eagle broods on its perch at the shore of Norris Arm. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase)
A shadow of an airplane is seen over an expanse of icy ocean and snowy mountains.
Connie Boland snapped this cool shot of Nain Harbour as she was flying to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A robin builds a nest between a solar lamp, a house wall, and a piece of a back deck.
In a St. John's backyard, a robin prepares a nest with a pre-furnished solar lamp. (Submitted by Leslie Phillips)
Dandelions stretch up a bright green hill, contrasted against a mountainous background on a sunny day.
Bees rejoice at the sight of this dazzling field of dandelions in Codroy Valley. (Submitted by Toby Lucas)
A pair of tree swallows have taken up a residency in a bird house on Branscombe Pond in Mount Pearl.
A pair of tree swallows have taken up residence in a bird house on Branscombe Pond in Mount Pearl. (Submitted by Gloria Gosse)
A bright sun rises is reflected in a body of water.
The sun rises over still water in Glovertown. (Submitted by Paul Whittle)
The dandelions and grass surround a boardwalk overlooking the water on Salmon Cove on a sunny day.
The dandelions and grass stretch toward the sun on a beautiful day in Salmon Cove. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now