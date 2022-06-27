Landscapes take centre stage in this week's photo gallery

The Frenchman's Cove lighthouse is sure to attract plenty of tourists through the summer months. (Submitted by Waqas Ali)

As Newfoundland and Labrador officially welcomes the start of summer, the province's breathtaking landscapes made for some beautiful photos this past week. Even the wildlife seemed to enjoy a few rays of sunshine!

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

Goat Cove Path is a popular route on the East Coast Trail. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Eugene Howell tells us whales were out in full force near the coastline at Kingston in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Fog moves through the Narrows near Signal Hill in this photo taken June 22. (Photo submitted by Holly Cox)

The view from Kelly's Island, Conception Bay, overlooking the ocean. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

A rainbow cuts through the fog near the coastline in Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A red sky lights up the town of Postville. (Submitted by Ethan Ford)

A kit fox lets out a big yawn on Signal Hill. (Submitted by Tim Noel)

Foxes have become common sights on Signal Hill in St. John's. This one was curious to see visitors. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

This baby seagull was hiding in the tall grass in Paradise. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.