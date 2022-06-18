Animals abound in this week's photo gallery

A mama fox nursing her pups in Labrador City. (Submitted by Katherine Dawe)

The province's wildlife posed for many photos this week, from a fox feeding her pups, to a crow carrying an egg with unknown motivations, to even a mermaid at the end of a rainbow.

A crow carries an egg in its beak as it soars across the sky over Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Eugene Howell says these two Greylag Geese live in Old Perlican all year round, and he snapped a photo of the pair as they took a stroll down the beach. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

The sun blazes over a sailboat and a passing bird in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Angus Anstey snapped this shot when he noticed a bee gathering pollen from his Pin Cherry tree in Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)

Maureen Sheppard says both of the swans on Mundy Pond in St. John's are very protective of their latest offspring. (Submitted by Maureen Sheppard)

A muskrat takes a swim in Manuels River. (Submitted by Gregory Bourden)

There's no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, but there is the Bay Bulls mermaid. (Submitted by Tony Merkle)

A stunning sunset behind Kelly’s Island in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.