Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Animals abound in this week's photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
A fox stares into the camera as two smaller foxes lay beneath her, drinking from her teat.
A mama fox nursing her pups in Labrador City. (Submitted by Katherine Dawe)

The province's wildlife posed for many photos this week, from a fox feeding her pups, to a crow carrying an egg with unknown motivations, to even a mermaid at the end of a rainbow.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions. 

A crow carries an egg in its beak as it soars across the sky.
A crow carries an egg in its beak as it soars across the sky over Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)
Two geese walk confidently over a rocky beach. Behind them, hundreds of seagulls congregate on land and in air.
Eugene Howell says these two Greylag Geese live in Old Perlican all year round, and he snapped a photo of the pair as they took a stroll down the beach. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
The sun looms large over the silhouette of a sailboat, water, land, and sky alike lit orange, and amidst it all, a bird glides through golden clouds.
The sun blazes over a sailboat and a passing bird in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)
A bee is seen approaching a branch of a tree, dappled with tiny white flowers.
Angus Anstey snapped this shot when he noticed a bee gathering pollen from his Pin Cherry tree in Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)
A tiny swan is seen floating on water, while a larger swan looms behind it, slightly out of focus.
Maureen Sheppard says both of the swans on Mundy Pond in St. John's are very protective of their latest offspring. (Submitted by Maureen Sheppard)
The top of a muskrat emerges from a rippled body of water which reflects the green tall grass on a nearby shore.
A muskrat takes a swim in Manuels River. (Submitted by Gregory Bourden)
A statue of a mermaid in front of a harbor is framed so that a rainbow in the sky appears to be coming out of its hand.
There's no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, but there is the Bay Bulls mermaid. (Submitted by Tony Merkle)
An orange and blue sunset reflects off black waters.
A stunning sunset behind Kelly’s Island in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now