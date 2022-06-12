Summer is approaching in this week's photo gallery

A juvenile beaver who has been delighting hikers on the Ned’s Pond Trail in Stephenville, pictured here nibbling on some alders. (Submitted by Frank Gale)

Some dazzling sunsets and friendly animals were seen across the province in this week's photo gallery.

A seagull glides across the sky during sunset at Bartlett’s Point Park. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Heather Ivany was participating in a community clean-up when she captured this shot of a plane leaving the runway in Nain. (Submitted by Heather Ivany)

Lori Throne says these two foxes often greet her at a Walmart parking lot in St. John’s. (Submitted by Lori Thorne)

A couple embrace in front of a blazing sunset at Tanya Lake, Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

Julie Mullowney snapped this shot of a "playful" fox on Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

A daunting cliff on Kelly's Island in Conception Bay (Submitted by Greg Horner)

A starling sparkling amidst some grass in St. John's. ( Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

A beautiful day in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A Codroy Valley sunset, as seen from a section of the trail between the Shearson area and the St. Andrew's area. (Submitted by Andrew Dominie )

