Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Summer is approaching in this week's photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
A water dappled beaver appears to be elated while eating a small green leaf amidst some greenery and branches.
A juvenile beaver who has been delighting hikers on the Ned’s Pond Trail in Stephenville, pictured here nibbling on some alders. (Submitted by Frank Gale)

Some dazzling sunsets and friendly animals were seen across the province in this week's photo gallery. 

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions. 

A seagull flies over the ocean during sunset.
A seagull glides across the sky during sunset at Bartlett’s Point Park. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A plane flies over ocean ice framed against a deep blue sky and some rocky hills.
Heather Ivany was participating in a community clean-up when she captured this shot of a plane leaving the runway in Nain. (Submitted by Heather Ivany)
Two disheveled foxes are pictured on a grassy area beside a Walmart, one stares at the camera, while the other licks itself.
Lori Throne says these two foxes often greet her at a Walmart parking lot in St. John’s. (Submitted by Lori Thorne)
Two people can be seen close together in silhouette in front of a vibrant, yet dark, orange sunset, with the colors of the sky reflected off the ocean waters.
A couple embrace in front of a blazing sunset at Tanya Lake, Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)
A white and orange fox stares down the camera amidst bramble and underbrush on Signal Hill, the lights of city are on in the background as the sun has just set.
Julie Mullowney snapped this shot of a "playful" fox on Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)
A rocky cliff is seen on an overcast day, but the cliff takes on a geometric appearence, with many straight edges.
A daunting cliff on Kelly's Island in Conception Bay (Submitted by Greg Horner)
A starling bird, with an iridescent feather, grazes on grass amongst dandelions.
A starling sparkling amidst some grass in St. John's. ( Submitted by Lisa Piercey)
Framed between two emaciated trees, the camera overlooks an ocean inlet, surrounded by vibrant, verdant hills.
A beautiful day in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
The sun sets over the ocean, brightly reflecting off the water, casting a beach and surrounding rocky cliffs into shadows.
A Codroy Valley sunset, as seen from a section of the trail between the Shearson area and the St. Andrew's area. (Submitted by Andrew Dominie )

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now