This week's photo gallery highlights a beautiful week across N.L.

Fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's celebrating Canada Day on July 1, 2022. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

As the temperatures continue to rise, people across Newfoundland and Labrador are taking advantage by getting outside - and shooting some spectacular photos!

A Canadian Flag blows in the wind. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Boats on the still water in Old Perlican. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Sunset at Churchill Falls. June 29, 2022. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

A sunset overlooking the water in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Betty Rex)

A propeller plane on the water on Little Lake Wabush. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

Rainbow over Salmonier Line. (Submitted by Elsie Murra)

