Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Stay cool with this week's audience photo gallery

CBC News ·
A small fox bravely faces the world, his hair wind brushed.
This fox on Signal Hill is always photo-shoot ready. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

Heat, humidity and thunderstorms, oh my! Maybe it's best to stay in a cool place, pour a tall glass of water, and take a gander at all the photos featured in this week's audience gallery. 

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions. 

A whale splashes the water in the ocean with its tail.
A whale spashes around the water off Burnt Point. (Submitted by Jane Smith)
The shape of a bird is seen across a vibrant orange sky.
A bird flies across the sky at sunrise in Fort Ahmerst. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)
An eagle is perched on the arms of an old sign by the water
An eagle takes in the sights in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)
Flowers are illuminated by the morning sun near a wharf with a boat.
A flowery morning on a wharf in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
A large expanse of ocean, sand, and cliffs on a hot summer day at the beach.
Eugene Howell took this panoramic photo of Salmon Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
A fluffy dog is seen amongst tall grass and flowers on a cliff overlooking the ocean at dusk
Joe Wade, visiting the province from Washington, D.C., and snapped this photo of his Labradoodle dog Duckey relaxing during their travels. (Submitted by Joe Wade)
Three strike of lightning can be seen at night above a city of lights.
Lightning strikes thrice in Port aux Basques. (Submitted by Terry Harvey)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

