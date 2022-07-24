Stay cool with this week's audience photo gallery

This fox on Signal Hill is always photo-shoot ready. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

Heat, humidity and thunderstorms, oh my! Maybe it's best to stay in a cool place, pour a tall glass of water, and take a gander at all the photos featured in this week's audience gallery.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A whale spashes around the water off Burnt Point. (Submitted by Jane Smith)

A bird flies across the sky at sunrise in Fort Ahmerst. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

An eagle takes in the sights in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

A flowery morning on a wharf in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Eugene Howell took this panoramic photo of Salmon Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Joe Wade, visiting the province from Washington, D.C., and snapped this photo of his Labradoodle dog Duckey relaxing during their travels. (Submitted by Joe Wade)

Lightning strikes thrice in Port aux Basques. (Submitted by Terry Harvey)

