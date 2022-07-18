Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Animals and humans alike are enjoying the outdoors in this week's audience photo gallery

CBC News
A puffin peers at the camera
Paul O'Toole captured this photo of an Atlantic puffin taking a break on the cliffs of Elliston. (Submitted by Paul O'Toole)

Whales, capelin, puffins — all sure signs of summer in Newfoundland and Labrador, and all (plus more) featured in this week's audience gallery. 

A motor home is parked near the edge of a cliff looking over the ocean.
There's a view! A recreational vehicle camps on the cliffs at Cape St George. (Submitted by Sharon Bateman)
A bright green kayak floats on rippling water on an overcast day.
Julie Baggs says life is better in a kayak in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
Clear water shows a large school of capelin gathering and washing ashore.
Capelin roll ashore on the beach at Chance Cove. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)
Various plants from beneath the ocean have washed ashore.
Kim Ploughman snapped this photo of what she calls 'seashore delights' in Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)
A large moon is unusually seen during daylight above a community surrounded by ocean.
The buck supermoon rises across the Bay of Exploits in the hills of Norris Arm. (Submitted by Linda Lane)
The large back of a whale emerges from the water and a person with long curly hair reaches out to touch it as it swims by.
Thomas Belbin snapped this photo of a humpback whale saying 'hi' in Trinity. (Submitted by Thomas Belbin)
Two birds appear to be kissing as one emerges from a birdhouse to grab some food that the other one has gathered.
A swallow drops off some food to its partner in a St. John's birdhouse. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

