Animals and humans alike are enjoying the outdoors in this week's audience photo gallery

Paul O'Toole captured this photo of an Atlantic puffin taking a break on the cliffs of Elliston. (Submitted by Paul O'Toole)

Whales, capelin, puffins — all sure signs of summer in Newfoundland and Labrador, and all (plus more) featured in this week's audience gallery.

There's a view! A recreational vehicle camps on the cliffs at Cape St George. (Submitted by Sharon Bateman)

Julie Baggs says life is better in a kayak in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Capelin roll ashore on the beach at Chance Cove. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Kim Ploughman snapped this photo of what she calls 'seashore delights' in Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

The buck supermoon rises across the Bay of Exploits in the hills of Norris Arm. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Thomas Belbin snapped this photo of a humpback whale saying 'hi' in Trinity. (Submitted by Thomas Belbin)

A swallow drops off some food to its partner in a St. John's birdhouse. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.