Nfld. & Labrador·New

The sun is shining across N.L. in this week's audience photo gallery

CBC News ·
A whale breaches the water near a woman in a kayak who looks on in surprise.
A whale pops up to greet a passing kayaker in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Good weather across the province has led to great photos in this week's gallery.

A whale's tail can be seen breeching the ocean just offshore.
A whale of a day at Cape Bonavista. (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)
A sandy beach runs alongside calm waters.
Salmon Cove Sands, seen here looking like a tropical destination. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)
A caribou stops before the sign for a historical site.
This caribou was on its way to check out the Port au Choix National Historic site. (Submitted by Brendon Gould)
A dog stands on a rock in front of a green expanse.
Julie Baggs snapped this photo of her trail buddy while hiking along the Burgeo Road. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
A Spruce Grouse chick rests on a branch.
A spruce grouse chick rests on a branch near Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)
Several caribou gather on a green field.
Michael Miller was leaving his vacation home when he spotted these caribou north of Burgeo. He calls it the 'best parting gift ever.' (Submitted by Michael Miller)
A woman in a row boat is framed against the hills of Dildo, with picturesque small houses and the Hollywood-like Dildo sign.
A calm day in the cove at Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)
A bee collects pollen from an open flower.
Eugene Howell says the bees are out in full force for the flowers in Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
An owl stares into the camera amidst branches
Linda Young spotted this young great horned owl on a walking trail in Fermeuse. (Submitted by Linda Young)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

