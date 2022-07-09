The sun is shining across N.L. in this week's audience photo gallery

A whale pops up to greet a passing kayaker in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Good weather across the province has led to great photos in this week's gallery.

A whale of a day at Cape Bonavista. (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)

Salmon Cove Sands, seen here looking like a tropical destination. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

This caribou was on its way to check out the Port au Choix National Historic site. (Submitted by Brendon Gould)

Julie Baggs snapped this photo of her trail buddy while hiking along the Burgeo Road. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A spruce grouse chick rests on a branch near Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)

Michael Miller was leaving his vacation home when he spotted these caribou north of Burgeo. He calls it the 'best parting gift ever.' (Submitted by Michael Miller)

A calm day in the cove at Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Eugene Howell says the bees are out in full force for the flowers in Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Linda Young spotted this young great horned owl on a walking trail in Fermeuse. (Submitted by Linda Young)

