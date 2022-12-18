Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

The holidays are near in this week's audience photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

CBC News ·
The sun's rays can be seen behind a row of snow covered pines.
Scott Pike says sunsets near Metchin River, Labrador are "as beautiful as they were years ago." (Submitted by Scott Pike)

Festive imagery abounds in this week's audience photo gallery. 

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

Two trees on the edge of a cliff are decorated with Christmas lights. Beneath the cliff, wharves, fishing stages, and boats are illuminated.
Christmas has arrived in Quidi Vidi Village. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)
A large tree is fully covered in ice, weighing down the branches.
The first significant hoarfrost of the Winter in Wabush has left this tree covered in ice crystals (Submitted by Darryn Cramm)
A bunny peeks out of a mound of snow, under similarly snow covered trees.
A bunny enjoys some fresh fallen snow in St. Anthony. (Submitted by Karen Bussey)
A singular bird flies over a clear sky and still waters.
A lone bird flies through a beautiful morning in Nain. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A dog sits near the edge of a bank that looms over the ocean and a nearby beach.
Sean Powell calls this photo, taken in Sandy Cove, "Bruce on the bank." (Submitted by Sean Powell)
A snowy trail, with snow dusting all the familiar greens of nature.
A winter's day in Terrington Basin, Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Scott Pike)
Sun sets on a body of water surrounded by two parcels of land.
Calm waters as the sun sets on Manuels River. (Submitted by Brian George)
Two dogs kiss on a snowy trail.
Amanda Perry says, for her dogs in Red Cliff, there's "nothing better than playing in the snow and getting a kiss from your sister." (Submitted by Amanda Perry)
The sun glows above a beach and nearby houses.
A December morning in Pinware. (Submitted by Marcey Hudson)
The snow rises behind a snow covered mound in front of a still body of water, reflecting the image.
A dazzling sun rise over Traytown, Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Howard Young)

