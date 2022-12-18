The holidays are near in this week's audience photo gallery

Scott Pike says sunsets near Metchin River, Labrador are "as beautiful as they were years ago." (Submitted by Scott Pike)

Festive imagery abounds in this week's audience photo gallery.

Christmas has arrived in Quidi Vidi Village. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The first significant hoarfrost of the Winter in Wabush has left this tree covered in ice crystals (Submitted by Darryn Cramm)

A bunny enjoys some fresh fallen snow in St. Anthony. (Submitted by Karen Bussey)

A lone bird flies through a beautiful morning in Nain. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Sean Powell calls this photo, taken in Sandy Cove, "Bruce on the bank." (Submitted by Sean Powell)

A winter's day in Terrington Basin, Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

Calm waters as the sun sets on Manuels River. (Submitted by Brian George)

Amanda Perry says, for her dogs in Red Cliff, there's "nothing better than playing in the snow and getting a kiss from your sister." (Submitted by Amanda Perry)

A December morning in Pinware. (Submitted by Marcey Hudson)

A dazzling sun rise over Traytown, Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Howard Young)

