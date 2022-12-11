Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

We're all wanderers above the sea of fog in this week's audience photo gallery

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

A dog stares over a mountainous expanse, like a wanderer above the sea of fog.
Stephen Veitch snapped this photo of his dog on the Jiggin' Head Trail overlooking Summerville, Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Stephen Veitch)

Snow is scattering the ground across Newfoundland and Labrador, along with temperatures becoming colder and colder. While it seems winter is setting in, a spirit of adventure remains in this week's audience photo gallery. 

The sun reflects off the water and onto the snowy shore. An abandoned log sticks out of the ocean.
A dazzling interaction of sun, sky, water and land in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Richard Joy)
A wintery morning over a small community. Rooftops dusted with snow, mountain range in the background. Near the foreground, a person driving a skidoo passes a pedestrian.
A December morning in Nain looks fit for a Christmas card. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A small community seen from above and afar, the town lit by street lights in an otherwise dark expanse of snow covered hills.
Kenny Dicker captured this shot of Nain at night. (Submitted by Kenny Dicker)
The sun sets with unusual purple colours behind an island of trees with the ocean in the foreground.
A dazzling evening sky in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Richard Fines)
The sun sets behind trees in front of an ice covered body of water
The sun sets over Birch Island in Labrador. (Submitted by Julia Kelland)
Ice forms over a rocky expanse near the ocean.
Icicles are taking shape in Chimney Cove on Kellys Island. (Submitted by Greg Horner)
A pony with a long mane of hair stands in the snow.
Holly Marie Smith says Beauty the pony loves sunny winter days in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Holly Marie Smith)
A tropical-esque sandy beach, the photographer looks back at their own trail of footprints in the sand.
While winter is setting in elsewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador, it still looks like summer in Deadman's Cove in Harbour Breton. (Submitted by Laura Holowanky)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

