We're all wanderers above the sea of fog in this week's audience photo gallery

Stephen Veitch snapped this photo of his dog on the Jiggin' Head Trail overlooking Summerville, Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Stephen Veitch)

Snow is scattering the ground across Newfoundland and Labrador, along with temperatures becoming colder and colder. While it seems winter is setting in, a spirit of adventure remains in this week's audience photo gallery.

A dazzling interaction of sun, sky, water and land in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Richard Joy)

A December morning in Nain looks fit for a Christmas card. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Kenny Dicker captured this shot of Nain at night. (Submitted by Kenny Dicker)

A dazzling evening sky in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Richard Fines)

The sun sets over Birch Island in Labrador. (Submitted by Julia Kelland)

Icicles are taking shape in Chimney Cove on Kellys Island. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Holly Marie Smith says Beauty the pony loves sunny winter days in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Holly Marie Smith)

While winter is setting in elsewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador, it still looks like summer in Deadman's Cove in Harbour Breton. (Submitted by Laura Holowanky)

