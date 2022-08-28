Summer is winding down in this week's audience photo gallery

Lorne Hiscock snapped this photo off Twillingate, Long Point while food fishing. He said "this seagull came and landed on the stem of the boat as if to say in Newfie lingo....'Come on me son take a good snap of me.'" (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

The days are getting shorter, but the many delights of summer can still be seen in this week's audience gallery.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A Portuguese man o' war washed up at Point Lance. Courtney Langille says she spotted around 20 of these on shore. The venom of these creatures can be lethal and the public is advised to stay away from them. (Submitted by Courtney Langille)

Wheat at the experimental farm on Brookfield Road beneath a dramatic sky. (Submitted by JoAnne Soper-Cook)

While many dream of a long walk on the beach at sunset, that's just everyday life for this bird in Rocky Harbour. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

"A Beacon for all," says Wayne Mullet, of this photo he took in Wesleyville, Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Wayne Mullet)

Connie Boland says she's holding onto those summer sunsets at Trout River beach. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Dun dun, dun dun... Brad Smith snapped this photo of a shark's fin off Job's Cove. (Submitted by Brad Smith)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.