The sun sets (and also rises) in this week's audience photo gallery

Becky Hobbs says this sunset over Conception Bay South reminds her of the song Saltwater Joys. (Submitted by Becky Hobbs)

A billy goat lives life on the edge at Chance Cove Trail. (Submitted by Pat Walsh)

Stephen Zeifman was in Port Rexton when he snapped this shot of Fox Island, Trinity Bay at dusk before a storm. (Submitted by Stephen Zeifman)

The sun rises over Little Bay. (Submitted by Dea Watson)

Nearing sunset at Oliver’s Cove trail on Fogo Island. (Submitted by Jennifer Anthony )

A busy bee, resting on a leaf at Memorial University's rose garden in St. John's. (Submitted by Colin Lane)

Connie Boland says 'the light was pure blue just before sunset at Grand Bay Beach, near Port aux Basques.' (Submitted by Connie Boland)

The sunset after a day of thunder and lightning showers at Valley Pond. (Submitted by Susan Knight)

