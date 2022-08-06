Take a stroll through the province with this week's audience photo gallery

A stunning sunset overlooking the old fish plant at Burnt Islands. (Submitted by Martin Bryan)

An osprey flies over Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

The fjord at Western Brook Pond on a summer's day. (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)

A humpback whale breaching by St. Vincent's Beach. (Submitted by Yolanda Wiersma)

Billy Downer says he was "unprepared for the amazing scenery" of sunrise at St. Joseph's Cove. (Submitted by Billy Downer)

Jonathan Fleming snapped this photo of a "playful" puffin in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jonathan Fleming)

A Bonavista sunset, framed. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

A bakeapple blooms in WIlliams Harbour. (Submitted by Mallory Harrigan)

A retired foghorn on Red Head Cove Trail looks over an encroaching fogbank. (Submitted by Jane Smith)

