Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Take a stroll through the province with this week's audience photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
The sun sets over an abandoned building near the shore of the ocean. A boat passes by.
A stunning sunset overlooking the old fish plant at Burnt Islands. (Submitted by Martin Bryan)

It's the dog days of summer in this week's audience gallery.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions. 

A bird flies through the sky.
An osprey flies over Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)
Two sets of cliffs converge at a small harbour.
The fjord at Western Brook Pond on a summer's day. (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)
A whale flips out of the ocean.
A humpback whale breaching by St. Vincent's Beach. (Submitted by Yolanda Wiersma)
The sun rises over verdant hills and the ocean, casting rays into the mist.
Billy Downer says he was "unprepared for the amazing scenery" of sunrise at St. Joseph's Cove. (Submitted by Billy Downer)
A puffin swims by itself atop a rocky ocean wave.
Jonathan Fleming snapped this photo of a "playful" puffin in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jonathan Fleming)
The sun sets over the ocean and the camera is looking at it partially through the empty window of a darkened, decrepit structure.
A Bonavista sunset, framed. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A berry glistens amongst exotic greenery.
A bakeapple blooms in WIlliams Harbour. (Submitted by Mallory Harrigan)
A foghorn removed from a ship rests on top of a hill overlooking a foggy day.
A retired foghorn on Red Head Cove Trail looks over an encroaching fogbank. (Submitted by Jane Smith)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now