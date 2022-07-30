Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Go on a trip around N.L. with this week's audience photo gallery

CBC News ·
Three small sheds near a body of water resemble the 'Jelly Bean Row' of the province's tourist campaigns.
A Jelly Bean row of sheds in Cavendish. (Submitted by Carole Saunders)

This week's audience gallery has many classic summer visuals. from a bee doing its bee business, to a scenic sunset by the sea, to a spotting of a rare and mysterious bird. 

Two fishing boats float near a rock wall on a sunny day.
A peaceful morning in Ochre Pit Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
A bee is seen in great detail as it collects pollen from a dandelion.
A bee gets to work on Admiral's Beach. (Submitted by Shay Ryan)
Rick Giles captured this photo of a Canadian Coast Guard ship working near the Killiniq Radio communication station at the top of Labrador. (Submitted by Rick Giles)
A strange rock structure, a cylinder shape comprised of thousands of small stones, is illuminated against a night sky filled with stars.
Robert Starkes sapped this shot of the 'American Man' cairn at Spectacle Head, Cupids, after a solo hike at midnight. (Submitted by Robert Starkes)
The sun sets over a tiny island.
A sunrise over Fox Island, Port Rexton. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)
Some summertime Northern Lights over Albert Lake, near Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)
A shovel has been bent in to the shape of a bird and is perched atop a log near the ocean.
Gary Mitchell is wondering if anyone can help him identify this mysterious bird in Trinity. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

