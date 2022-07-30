Go on a trip around N.L. with this week's audience photo gallery

A Jelly Bean row of sheds in Cavendish. (Submitted by Carole Saunders)

This week's audience gallery has many classic summer visuals. from a bee doing its bee business, to a scenic sunset by the sea, to a spotting of a rare and mysterious bird.

If you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A peaceful morning in Ochre Pit Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A bee gets to work on Admiral's Beach. (Submitted by Shay Ryan)

Rick Giles captured this photo of a Canadian Coast Guard ship working near the Killiniq Radio communication station at the top of Labrador. (Submitted by Rick Giles)

Robert Starkes sapped this shot of the 'American Man' cairn at Spectacle Head, Cupids, after a solo hike at midnight. (Submitted by Robert Starkes)

A sunrise over Fox Island, Port Rexton. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Some summertime Northern Lights over Albert Lake, near Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

Gary Mitchell is wondering if anyone can help him identify this mysterious bird in Trinity. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.