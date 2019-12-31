The stories that stuck with us in 2019

Over the course of a year, journalists work on so many interviews and stories that they can start to blur together in their minds.

But there will always be the stories that leave an impact, staying with them as the year goes on.

So what were these stories in 2019? We asked CBC hosts from across Newfoundland and Labrador to find out what stories resonated with them over the past year.

Heather Barrett

Heather Barrett is a producer and the host of Weekend AM on CBC Radio. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Shouldn't Need Sayin': Amelia Curran turns conversation with women in the sex trade into song

The project brought together people involved in the sex trade, the police and singer/songwriter Amelia Curran. I produced a radio documentary for the project.

My takeaway from getting to know everyone involved in this project is: We really don't know who we're standing in line with at the supermarket. We would be surprised if we knew who in our community is involved in the sex trade — either providing or buying services, on the periphery of the industry, or simply trying to help.

Rather than jumping in to judge on the subject, I think all of us need to approach those involved with compassion, a willingness to listen, and an acceptance that this is not an easy road for anyone to travel.

Bernice Hillier

Bernice Hillier co-hosts CBC Newfoundland Morning in Corner Brook. (CBC)

Family of Samantha Walsh opens museum and café in memory of murdered girl

It stands out for me because it takes me back to my early days as a reporter, to the year 2000, when 13-year-old Samantha Walsh of Fleur de Lys was making news across the province.

The teenager had gone missing on a cold February night, just a short distance from her home.

Samantha Walsh's body was found 17 days after she'd gone missing, and an older teenager from the same community was charged with second-degree murder in her death. He was convicted and I covered the court proceedings, too.

With the 20th anniversary of her murder fast approaching in February 2020, I received a message from Millie Walsh saying that Sam's Place Museum and Café is ready at last to open in Fleur de Lys. She invited me to come see it.

I knew I had to be the reporter to tell this story. Millie greeted me with a hug on the steps of Sam's Place, offering condolences to me on the passing of my 94-year-old mother a few weeks before. It took me off guard. Even after nearly 20 years had passed, I was sure she was the one who'd need consoling. And, as the mother of a teenager now myself, I couldn't bear to imagine how impossible these years without her only daughter had been.

But Sam's Place was exactly as George and Millie Walsh had envisioned, and just as Millie described: A place of peace and happiness, with plenty of windows to let in natural light, and walls lined with photos of Samantha as a happy-go-lucky outport girl. There were images of the thousands of cards, drawings, and letters of sympathy her family received in the weeks before and after her body was found.

It was a privilege as a journalist to return to tell this part of a story that made such an impact on me, shaping how I approach any story where people are suffering or grieving.

I'm grateful to Millie Walsh for sharing her story with me, yet again.

Martin Jones

Martin Jones co-hosts CBC Newfoundland Morning each weekday from Gander. (CBC)

Canadian peacekeeper tells a heart-stopping story

Getting the chance to tell the stories of our veterans is something I look forward to every November. This year I got to introduce listeners to Master Warrant Officer Norman Penny — a soldier with 27 years in uniform. He spoke passionately about the importance of remembering those that served and continue to serve our country.

We also asked him to recount a story from his time in Yugoslavia.

He detailed a harrowing account of a late night approach on a suspected sniper where each step threatened his life.

I remember holding my breath while he told this real life story that seemed more like a Hollywood movie. It was incredible to hear and an honour to chat with him.

I don't think I'll ever forget that story.

Ramona Dearing

Ramona Dearing hosts Crosstalk on CBC Radio. (CBC)

1 in 5 people without a family doctor in N.L., says medical association

It's affecting people in so many ways. One pregnant woman wrote me to say that she doesn't have a family doctor.

Another woman described getting a test done at a hospital, only to be told that because she doesn't have a family doctor, she can't get the test results.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association estimates that one in five people here are out of luck. Possible solutions are complex, and there's no overnight fix.

Will the mother of the New Year's baby have a family doctor? Expect to hear a lot more on this issue in 2020.

Janice Goudie

Janice Goudie hosts Labrador Morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (CBC)

Team colours shine bright as Labrador Winter Games kick off

There were so many stories that resonated with me as host of Labrador Morning during 2019.

But the most fun I had during the year was during the Labrador Winter Games. The excitement throughout Happy Valley-Goose Bay during that time was tremendous and contagious. From covering the sporting events, to being live on location, it really was one of the most memorable weeks of the year.

The highlights for me were hosting the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as being on air with former CBC host and legend Joe Goudie — both of which made me nervous and excited all at the same time. The games were such a great display of athleticism, sportsmanship and community spirit.

Anthony Germain

Anthony Germain hosts Here and Now on CBC Television. (CBC)

Larry Dohey, archivist and 'real treasure,' remembered for bringing N.L. history alive

Larry Dohey was an active promoter of Newfoundland and Labrador culture, always willing to speak with the CBC and other media members. His death was sudden, and impacted people across the province.

His funeral at the Basilica was massive. It was standing room only, the crowd rivaling maybe only the funeral of Joey Smallwood.

Larry was an encyclopedia of knowledge about Newfoundland and Labrador, and will be missed by many.

Krissy Holmes

Krissy Holmes hosts the St. John's Morning Show on CBC Radio. (CBC Newfoundland and Labrador )

For me, it's not just one story that stands out, but a theme that has emerged throughout many 2019 stories.

Life is complicated, and so are the back stories of the people and events that end up in the news. People who choose to tell their stories are inherently taking a risk. But in 2019, I've noticed a few less people willing to take that risk. I'm talking about knowledgeable and credible people who have chosen to stay silent, because the risk of being abused in the court of public opinion just isn't worth it.

There's a conductive nature to negativity and the effects are unpredictable. For those who work in media or monitor social media traffic, the volume of negativity can be overwhelming.

Words have meaning and the wake of those words is wide. They are future-forming. One of the seemingly unintended consequences of an empowered call-out culture is silence. Sometimes mob mentality can make the nasty and name-calling variety of call-out culture seem normal, justified, or even encouraged. But, take a moment to really think about it. Think about the people that have made headlines this year because of their mistakes. Or their beliefs. Or because of who their family is.

Every word used starts with a choice. You can choose to use it as a tool or as a weapon. The world needs more voices to give us the balance we need. So, don't be afraid to be a tool.

Ted Blades

Ted Blades hosts On The Go every weekday on CBC Radio. (CBC)

You didn't see this on the radio: Behind-the-scenes stories from a bunch of On The Go's 50 years

On The Go celebrated 50 years on the air this year, first airing in 1969. I have a deep history with the show, having spent the majority of my career working on the program that's been on every weekday afternoon since Joey Smallwood was premier.

By my rough estimate, I've done more than 12,000 interviews, involving hundreds of mayors and university profs, more musicians and authors and RCMP officers than I can count, and every premier from Brian Peckford on.

What I've learned in my 20 years with the show is something that lawyer and inshore fisheries advocate Cabot Martin told me years ago.

Martin said Newfoundland and Labrador is an idea as much as it is a place — that because there are so many reasons for us not to be here, you have to want to be here. You have to believe in the place.

Each and every weekday afternoon, that's what we try our best to help our listeners do.