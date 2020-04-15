CBC N.L. wins 8 RTDNA journalism awards

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador won eight Radio Television Digital News Association awards on Thursday. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador brought home eight Radio Television Digital News Association awards on Thursday.

The RTDNA issues awards annually to recognize the best journalism in regions across the country.

The Here and Now team won the Dejero Award for best technical innovation for Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon. The team uncovered a story where 2.6 million salmon had died in 10 fish farm sea cages owned by Northern Harvest Sea Farms in Fortune and Harbour Breton Bays during August and September.

The initial story would spawn several more digital, television and radio stories in the weeks after the incident.

CBC also won the Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award for the radio documentary Shouldn't Need Sayin' which, in collaboration with singer-song writer Amelia Curran, looked into how Curran turned conversation with women in the sex trade into song.

From that, CBC also won the Multiplatform Original / Enterprise Award for the work of Wounded and Lucky, a story which involved conversations between sex workers, police and the media during an open discussion in January.

CBC also won the Short Feature Dave Rogers Award for Death at Sea: A Daughter's Search for Answers, a radio documentary which told the story of a woman who was 13 years old at the time her father was killed on an oil tanker 13,000 kilometres away.

CBC won the Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award for Comedians in Wheelchairs: Navigating St. John's Takes a Sense of Humour. The television piece followed a duo of disabled comedians who use their life experiences for crafting stand-up comedy routines to perform on local stages in St. John's.

CBC also won the Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award for By Chance: Two Men Discovered They Were Switched at Birth. The television piece told the story of two men, born in the same town, who grew up with families who weren't theirs, and 50 years later putting together the pieces to come to the conclusion that they were switched at birth.

For the Sports – Feature Reporting award CBC Newfoundland and Labrador won for the work This Is My Story: From Quadruple Amputee to Powerlifter. The television piece was the first segment in a feature series, where CBC Newfoundland and Labrador checked back in with people who had faced some major life challenges, to see where they are today.

Last, but not least CBC won the Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award for I Love You, Newfoundland, But I Can No Longer Be Your Kitchen Party Poster Boy, a point of view piece written by singer Séan McCann about his battles with addiction and overcoming sexual abuse.

